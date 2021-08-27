New Delhi, August 27: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of South India this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. In its all -India weather forecast today, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy showers is very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala during the next 3 days. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over ghat areas of Tamilnadu and Kerala & Mahe on 28th & 29th August", the IMD said. The rainfall in the southern states is due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal on August 27. In the wake of the weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of Kerala on Friday.

The IMD said heavy showers were likely to continue over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. It added that the widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till August 29. Giving details about the monsoon progress in India, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim till August 27 and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region. Monsoon Forecast 2021: Fresh Spell of Rain Expected in Delhi, Adjoining Areas in Northwest India From August 29.

The weather agency further informed that widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh during August 27-29, over Telangana during August 27-31, over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand during August 28-29; over Vidarbha & Madhya Pradesh during August 29-31, over Gujarat region during August 30-31, over Marathwada on August 30 and over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on August 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).