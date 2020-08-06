New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a visit to Tezpur-based 4 Corps to review the security situation along the China border, Indian Army sources said.

Senior military officers will brief him on the existing situation and Indian Army deployments to tackle the situation.

Last month, the Army Chief accompanied Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his visit to Leh after 20 twenty Indian soldiers were killed during violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16. (ANI)

