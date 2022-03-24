New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday presented the 'President's Colours' to two battalions of the Dogra Regiment at a ceremony in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The battalions that received the prestigious 'President's Colours' are 20 DOGRA and 21 DOGRA.

Also Read | Coal Scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Summoned Again By ED on March 29.

The Colour Presentation Parade was also witnessed by former Army Chief Gen NC Vij (retd).

After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich traditions of the Dogra Regiment in all spheres of military activities to include operations, training and sports, an official statement said.

Also Read | World TB Day 2022: Delhi Tops With Highest Pulmonary Tuberculosis Prevalence Per Lakh Population, Says Report.

It said Gen Naravane also complimented the newly raised units for their remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the nation with pride.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)