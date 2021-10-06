Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): Indian Army destroyed an unexploded mortar shell in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The mortar shell was recovered from the Balakote area of Poonch.

Also Read | Nokia T20 Tablet With 8,200mAh Battery & 2K Display Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

"The operation was undertaken swiftly by the bomb disposal team, ensuring no loss of life and property or any collateral damage," said an Army official.

Further investigation and search operation in the area is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile's Mega Modes Soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)