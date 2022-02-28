Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) The Army on Monday distributed 70 modern and user-friendly wheelchairs among the needy near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The wheelchairs were distributed at Kalakot, Lam, Galuthi, Maniyarwala, Manjakote and Jhulla, a defence spokesman said.

He said the event aimed at assisting those individuals from economically weaker sections who require wheelchairs to carry out their daily activities.

“Distribution of wheelchairs, which are one of the most commonly-used assistive aids for enhancing mobility, will open up new avenues for the beneficiaries to undertake some vocation, engage in social activities and gain access to other essential services,” the spokesman added.

