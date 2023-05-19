Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Army medical staff assisted a woman in labour while being transported to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, helping her give birth to a baby girl, a defence spokesperson said here.

Col Emron Musavi said Harmida Begam, a resident of Jadda village in the Tangdhar area, was being transported to the Kupwara district headquarters after being referred to a medical facility there due to her critical condition.

He mentioned that the patient's movement was expedited at Sadhna Pass, which is manned by the Army.

However, after a few minutes, her ambulance returned to Sadhna Pass as she had gone into labour. The medical staff accompanying her faced difficulties due to complications that had emerged during the delivery, the spokesperson said.

He added that the Indian Army medical staff promptly responded and assisted in the emergency delivery, ensuring the safety of both the mother and the newborn child.

Col Musavi praised the Army's medical staff for their resilience and timely delivery, which brought joy to the woman's anxious family members.

The parents named the baby girl 'Sadhna' to acknowledge the location and honour the efforts of the Indian Army, he added.

The pass is named after yesteryear actress Sadhna, who once shot a movie there.

