Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) In a quest to commemorate the spirit of the Independence Day and inspire Kashmir to run, the Army on Monday organised a 12-km half marathon run at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg.

Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said in a unique show of solidarity, 83 participants from all over Kashmir proudly wore the “tiranga” (tricolor) on their chest and completed the arduous run which started from the picturesque Gulmarg bowl and entwined through Gandola point, Shiv Mandir, Gulmarg market, Maharaja palace, Children Park and Gulmarg Lake.

Also Read | We’re Deeply Concerned That Aid is Not Flowing to People in Crisis. As Per World Food … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The locals of Gulmarg and tourists thronged the route to cheer and encourage the participants, the spokesperson said.

He said the race had four categories -- group 1 (15-20 years), group 2 (21-30 years), group 3 (30 years and above) and group 4 (women) -- to encourage participation in all age brackets.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The people of Kashmir have once again shown that they have the talent, zeal, and grit and determination to be part of the Indian team someday and represent the country in international competitions, the PRO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)