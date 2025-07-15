Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Timely evacuation and medical help from a local Army unit saved the life of an Amarnath pilgrim who was in distress due to high altitude along the Baltal route of the yatra, officials said on Tuesday.

Army personnel, on a domination patrol near Kali Mata along the Baltal route, came across 48-year-old Kuldip from Rohtak, who was visibly restless and in medical distress, the officials said.

They said without delay, the pilgrim was evacuated to the nearest medical detachment, where the Army medical team administered oxygen and monitored his vitals.

"Due to the prompt intervention, Kuldip recovered quickly and expressed deep gratitude to the soldiers before continuing his pilgrimage," the officials said.

They said the life-saving assistance comes at a critical time as the Baltal route has already seen eight yatris lose their lives this year -- mainly due to high-altitude exhaustion and cardiac arrests.

