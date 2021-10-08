Udaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Southern Army commander Lieutenant General J S Nain along with a member of an erstwhile royal family flagged off the 'Mewar Trail' as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations here on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Eklinggarh Military Station at Udaipur.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches Fast Seeking Arrest of Accused Ashish Mishra.

“The 'Mewar Trail' is a foot based expedition being undertaken by the 9th Battalion of the Grenadiers Regiment which traces its Origin to erstwhile Princely State of Mewar,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said in a release.

He said the expedition, flagged off by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, will commemorate the valour and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the region.

Also Read | HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

“A strength of 70 personnel including two women officers are part of the expedition that will cover a distance of 550 km through the places where historic battles were fought including Haldighati, Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh and Dewair,” said the defence spokesperson.

“The team will move with their full battle loads and travel cross country thereby making it a military exercise in itself,” he said.

Enroute the trail, the soldiers will interact with the locals and felicitate war veterans and 'Veer Naaris' especially of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“The members of the expedition will also meet school and college students to showcase the rich traditions of the Indian Army and instill the spirit of patriotism amongst the youth,” he added.

Other senior officers of the Army were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)