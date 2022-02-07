Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Indian Army troops are carrying out patrolling in heavy snowbound areas using skis along the border with China in Uttarakhand.This year, there has been very heavy snowfall in the areas along the border and walking around these areas has become very difficult.

"The troops are using skis to move around their areas of operation to keep an eye on the activities there," Army officials said.This helps in covering more areas during patrols and the movement also becomes faster in places where skis can be used, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: In New World Order Post COVID-19, India Must Take Global Leadership Role.

According to Indian Army officials, troops have been specially trained to use the skis as it helps them to reach larger areas during patrols.

"Indian Army troops carrying out patrolling in heavy snow using skis along the border with China. Troops have been specially trained to use the skis as it helps them to reach larger areas during patrols," Army officials said. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Key Highlights From Prime Minister’s Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President’s Address In Lok Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)