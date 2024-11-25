Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The Kharga Corps of the Indian Army successfully conducted a two-day integrated field firing exercise, 'Kharga Shakti', at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges beginning Sunday.

This comprehensive exercise was aimed at testing and validating the effectiveness of combined arms operations in a simulated battlefield environment, an official statement said.

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Kharga Corps reviewed the 'Kharga Shakti' exercise. The firing range is in Rajasthan.

He witnessed the showcase of coordinated manoeuvres and integrated firing of various military assets, including attack helicopters, artillery guns, armoured and mechanised platforms, and infantry weapons.

The troops demonstrated their combat readiness through live firing drills, tactical movements and air support missions, incorporating cutting-edge technology such as swarm drones, loiter munition systems, quadcopters and logistic drones.

Lt Gen Pushkar also interacted with the troops and highlighted the Armed Forces' commitment to maintain a high state of readiness and operational excellence.

He commended the soldiers for exhibiting exceptional professional competence and expressed confidence in the Kharga Corps' ability to remain a decisive force for future operations on the western front.

The 'Kharga Shakti' exercise demonstrates the Indian Army's focus on modern warfare techniques and its commitment to ensure the highest standards of combat readiness, he added.

