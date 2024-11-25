Jaipur, November 25: A case of severe medical negligence has come to light in Rajasthan, where a woman endured excruciating stomach pain for three months only to discover a surgical towel had been left inside her abdomen during childbirth. The incident has raised serious concerns about medical practices in the region.

As per the News18 report, the woman had undergone a Caesarean section at a government hospital in Kuchaman, Didwana-Kuchaman district, three months ago. Despite her stitches healing, she continued to suffer from persistent pain. Doctors were unable to identify the cause, prompting the woman to seek treatment at various medical facilities from Makrana to Ajmer without any success. Rajasthan: Deaf-Mute Man Who Came Alive on Funeral Pyre, Dies During Treatment in Jaipur Hospital.

Towel Left in Woman’s Abdomen After Delivery

Eventually, after a CT scan in Ajmer suggested a lump in her stomach, her family took her to Jodhpur AIIMS for further investigation. Upon examination, doctors discovered a small surgical towel lodged in her stomach, entangled in her intestines. The woman was promptly scheduled for surgery to remove the foreign object, which was successfully extracted.

Probe Launched After Towel Left in Woman’s Abdomen After C-Section

The discovery led to significant upheaval within the medical team in the Didwana district. The towel removed from the woman’s stomach was sent for examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. Rajasthan: Man Declared Dead in Jhunjhunu's BDK Hospital Found Alive Before Last Rites; 4 Doctors Suspended.

The woman’s family has filed a case with the Rajasthan High Court, claiming that the prolonged pain prevented her from breastfeeding her newborn, leading to the baby being fed formula milk from birth and raising concerns about potential malnourishment. In response, Didwana’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Anil Judia, has set up a three-member committee to investigate the case. The committee's report is expected on Monday, November 25.

