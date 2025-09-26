Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): High in the rugged Himalayas, where temperatures often dip below -20°C and altitudes soar beyond 15,000 feet, nine Tibetan refugee women represent resilience, sacrifice, and standing shoulder to shoulder with men in the service of the nation.

Employed as part of 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Project Vartak, these women support nearly 50 dependents through their earnings, according to an official release from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The release said, "What began as an opportunity for livelihood has become a journey of dignity and transformation, a proof that empowering even a handful of women uplifts entire families and communities."

Traditionally, construction and high-altitude manual labour were seen as men's work. Yet these women defy stereotypes, breaking stones, carrying heavy loads, and assisting in road-building across treacherous mountain terrain. They are not only building roads, they are building futures, the release stated.

For them, working with 763 BRTF is more than just wages. It brings economic independence, education for their children, access to healthcare, and decision-making power within their households. It also fosters solidarity among them as the sisterhood of strength.

Recognising their contribution, 763 BRTF provides skill training and essential protective gear like jackets, raincoats, boots, and gloves enabling them to work safely in unforgiving conditions. These measures ensure that their hard work is matched by dignity and care.

Every stone they lift and every road they help lay is not only a lifeline for remote border villages but also a strategic asset for nation building. Their work reflects the unique bond of shared hardship and shared progress. In this festive season, these nine women truly embody the divine spirit: mothers, workers, breadwinners, and nation-builders, the release stated. (ANI)

