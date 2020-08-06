Itanagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expedite work on the ambitious greenfield airport project at Hollongi, near here.

Hollongi airport would bring the much-awaited air connectivity to Itanagar, the capital of the northeastern state.

During a review meeting with AAI officials here, Khandu asked them to continue work on war footing to complete the project by 2022.

Work must be carried out 24 hours a day to meet the deadline, the chief minister said.

Arunachal Pradesh does not have a commercial airport now. It has seven advanced landing grounds (ALGs).

Helicopter services are operated from some of them while domestic commercial flights fly only between Pasighat ALG and Guwahati in Assam, official sources said.

State Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo was also present at the meeting, an official release said.

In another meeting, Khandu reviewed all the completed, ongoing and proposed road projects in the state.

The chief minister also assessed the extent of damage caused to highways and roads during the recent flood and asked officials to restore the affected areas.

He also asked the department to develop cost-effective innovative methods to minimize the damage of roads due to landslides, the statement added.

