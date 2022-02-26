East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): An inter-state network of selling of stolen SUVs from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh was busted, said East Kameng district police of the state on Saturday.

According to the police, as many as 13 SUVs were recovered including 9 linked with Delhi NCR.

The police have registered FIRs and arrested seven persons including the kingpins, said the police. (ANI)

