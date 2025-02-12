India News | Arunachal Pradesh CM Emphasizes Role of Govt Officials in State's Development at Pasighat Review Meeting

Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed government officers and officials, especially those in the districts as the real backbone of governance.

"If they work towards evolving solutions instead of rueing on problems, accelerated development of the state and the society can be a reality," he said addressing a review meeting in Pasighat on Tuesday with officials of East Siang district.

CM Khandu said that the council of ministers and MLAs are mere policy makers but the government officials are the ones who execute these policies on ground. Therefore, he pointed, "the success of a particular government depends on the honesty, sincerity and efficiency of government employees."

"We (politicians) are temporary. You (government employees) are permanent. We will come and go in five years but you will serve the people for more than 30 years. So your role in development of the state and welfare of the people becomes significant," he said.

Khandu reiterated that the state government is committed to empower government officials, especially those working in the district administration.

He observed that the role of Deputy Commissioners in realizing the goal of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal' by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cannot be overstated.

"As the chief administrative officers at the district level, Deputy Commissioners are the backbone of governance and development in Arunachal Pradesh. Strengthening districts are crucial for improving last-mile citizen service delivery," he added.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM further informed that the government is introducing Bottom-up Planning - involving preparation of District-level Vision and Development Plans for which deputy commissioners will have a major role to play.

He further informed that the government-appointed Guardian Ministers and Mentor Secretaries will hold review meetings in the respective allotted districts with all stakeholders and submit their reports to the government.

"Our objective will be to pinpoint the exact problems and needs of each district and identify the key areas to prioritize," Khandu added.

Referring to the recently held conference of the deputy commissioners at Itanagar, Khandu cited the six thematic themes of the conference and asked the officials to execute schemes and programmes with these themes as the foundation. The themes are "Sundar Arunachal, Samridh Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Swasth Arunachal. Surakshit Arunachal and Swachch Arunachal."

Talking about Pasighat, the oldest town of the state with a history of more than 100 years, the Chief Minister assured that the government will not withhold any step to develop the city into one of the top cities in the state.

He called for cooperation and unity amongst all irrespective of political or other affiliations.

"When it comes to development of our state and welfare of our people, we stand united as Team Arunachal," he added. (ANI)

