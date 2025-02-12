Mumbai, February 12: Investors and traders tracking stocks to buy or sell today, February 12, should keep an eye on BHEL (NSE: BHEL), IRCTC (NSE: IRCTC), Birlasoft (NSE: BSOFT), Berger Paints (NSE: BERGEPAINT), Bajaj Healthcare (NSE: BAJAJHCARE), Maruti Suzuki (NSE: MARUTI), Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), SAIL (NSE: SAIL), CNBCTV18 said. In this article, we at LatestLY list out some stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday, February 12.

On February 11, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the fifth straight session amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears. Sensex dropped 1,018.20 points or 1.32% to 76,296.55, while the Nifty declined 309.80 points or 1.32% to 23,071.80. Amid the market rout, take a look at the list of stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday. Nykaa Share Price Today, February 11: Stocks of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 12

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on February 11 said it won INR 6,200-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation in Kolkata. Regarding the nature of the order, BHEL said in an exchange filing, "(i) Supply and Erection, Testing & Commissioning works – Steam Generator and Auxiliaries, ESP, FGD systems, Ash Handling systems along with electrical and C&I (ii) Associated Civil Works."

IRCTC (NSE: IRCTC)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 11 reported a 13.7% rise in its consolidated net profit to INR 341 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The state-run company had posted a net profit of INR 300 crore in the year-ago period. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 11, 2025: Eicher Motors, Nykaa, Bata India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Birlasoft (NSE: BSOFT)

On February 11, Birlasoft reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024. Birlasoft is part of the USD 3 billion CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and operates 52 manufacturing facilities globally.

Berger Paints (NSE: BERGEPAINT)

Berger Paints on February 11 reported its fiscal third quarter (Q3) earnings report with a consolidated profit of INR 295.97 crore, down 1.40% in comparison to INR 300.16 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Bajaj Healthcare (NSE: BAJAJHCARE)

The Bajaj Group is reportedly planning a foray into the healthcare sector, with a potential investment of USD 100 billion to establish a hospital chain, according to Bloomberg.

Maruti Suzuki (NSE: MARUTI)

In January, Maruti Suzuki announced a price increase for its vehicles. As a result, several Maruti Suzuki cars are now being sold at higher prices at both Arena and Nexa outlets.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea on February 11 reported its net loss narrowed marginally to INR 6,609 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as against INR 6,986-crore net loss in the year-ago period. VI's revenue from operations rose 4% to INR 11,117 crore in Q3FY25 as against INR 10,673 crore in Q3FY24.

SAIL (NSE: SAIL)

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s net profit slipped 62% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The steel manufacturing company's standalone bottom line came in at INR 126 crore in the third quarter, as compared to INR 331 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, February 11.

Apart from this, stocks of Kolte-Patil Developers, HG Infra Engineering, AstraZeneca Pharma, Jaypee Infratech, Jupiter Wagons, and MOIL are expected to remain in focus, likely due to important company developments or market movements on February 12.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).