Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), April 23 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Calling it a barbaric act of cowardice, the Governor stated that such attacks are a direct assault on the composite and inclusive fabric of India, which binds the nation in unity and diversity.

The Governor, while expressing his heartfelt condolences on the untimely and tragic loss of one of the proud sons of Arunachal Pradesh, Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who lost his life during the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stated that the entire State of Arunachal Pradesh stands united in mourning this irreparable loss and extends unwavering support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The Governor also joined the people of Arunachal Pradesh in mourning the loss of innocent lives. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the departed souls. He also wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the attack.

Having served extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, including as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, the Governor expressed deep anguish over the incident.

He emphasised that targeting tourists not only disrupts peace and harmony but also strikes at the core of socio-economic development for the local communities who depend on tourism for their livelihoods.

Reaffirming his unwavering faith in the apex leadership of the nation, the Governor expressed confidence that the perpetrators of this cowardly act will be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

"Such acts of terror will not go unpunished. The resolve of our nation to stand united against terrorism remains stronger than ever," he stated.

"This is a time for solidarity and compassion. Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and strengthen our commitment to peace, unity, and national integrity," the Governor added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also strongly and unequivocally condemned the cowardly, unprovoked terrorist attack in Pahalgam of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said, "My deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives of tourists and injuries to others in yesterday's reprehensible terrorist attack. All citizens of India stand united in our resolve to combat these forces of terror and provide a fitting response to cross-border terrorism."

The Chief Minister while condoling the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, said, "Among the fallen, we lost Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who hailed from Tajang village of Lower Subansiri District. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He will always be remembered with pride."

"People of Arunachal Pradesh stand together with our Indian brethren to continue to foster peace, prosperity and stability in the region. I am confident that our security forces are capable of providing a befitting response to such barbaric acts of terror," Khandu stated. (ANI)

