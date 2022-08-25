Itanagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Thursday presented citations to two Engineer regiments of the Indian Army at the Raj Bhawan here.

The 70 and 102 Engineer regiments received the governor's citations for their effective assistance to the civil administration and valuable help to the local population in remote areas of the state, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Commanding Officer of the 70 Engineer Regiment Col Dheeraj Pohad, Subedar Major Vakeel Ahmed and junior most Sapper of the unit Adidur Rahaman, received the citation for the regiment while, Commanding Officer for the 102 Engineer regiment Col Rishabh Arjaria, Subedar Major Dhage and junior most Sapper of the unit Vakeel Singh received the citation for the regiment.

Mishra commended the regiments for their undaunting and resolute professionalism during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state.

"The regiments have improved the defence preparedness of the country as well as the infrastructure in the far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Their good work has greatly facilitated smooth movement of military men and material to the border areas, which is a priceless contribution to the national security, nation building and selfless service to the populace of my state," the governor said.

Mishra appreciated the units for providing wholehearted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief aid to district administration including medical help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lauded them for undertaking joint training activities with Arunachal Pradesh Police and executing many perception management projects in the state, the communique added.

