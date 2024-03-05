Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lieutenant General HS Sahi, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Tuesday.

In the meeting, they reviewed the security scenario of Eastern Arunachal and discussed national security, the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and Vibrant Border Village programmes.

Also Read | PM Modi Gets Death Threat: FIR Filed in Karnataka for Threat Video on PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Governor commended the preparedness and elan of the troops of the 3 Corps deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

He expressed his confidence in the security vigilance of the troops, complementing their resolve to maintain peace and tranquillity on LAC.

Also Read | What is Dry Ice? Know All About the Lethal Substance Given to Diners Causing Them to Vomit Blood at Gurugram Restaurant.

The Governor, who has toured the eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, shared his concerns regarding law and order with the Corps Commander.

He suggested extra caution given the ensuing general and state elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor urged the GOC, 3 Corps, to actively contribute to the Vibrant Border Village programme, which will have dual benefits for local indigenous communities and the armed forces.

He asked the Corps Commander to advise his formations and units to conduct pre-recruitment camps for the local youths.

The Corps Commander confirmed excellent coordination between the civil and military in all districts.

The Deputy GOC, 56 Infantry Division, Brigadier Sunil Upadhyay, Brigadier PK Singh, Brigadier Q and Colonel Tarun Goel, Staff Officer to the GOC, 3 Corps, were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)