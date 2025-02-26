Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest at the first ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Kamporijo Circle, Kamle District, Arunachal Pradesh, Dhankhar said, "Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power. Producing one megawatt requires an investment of Rs 10 crore, which means there is an investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh. Kiren ji (Union Minister Kiren Rijiju) surely has some magic. He managed to convince the Prime Minister about this and urged all of you to seize this opportunity, cooperate, and preserve our culture. In such a scenario, I feel truly delighted to be here."

He further said that decades ago, the government introduced the 'Look East' policy, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed this into 'Act East' because merely looking will not suffice; action is necessary.

"And when action is taken, we see remarkable changes. Whether it is air travel, airports, railway connectivity, road connectivity, or even 4G network availability--these are all indicators of progress in Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

The vice president said, "For the first time in India's history, the Buddhist community has been granted minority status, and a Cabinet Minister position has also been given to a Buddhist leader. This historic development has sent a strong message across the world."

He emphasized that this progress reinforces the fact that India is an unmatched nation, and we must remain infused with nationalism. "Under no circumstances can we compromise on national interest, dedication to the nation, or our resolve to serve it," he asserted.

The vice president highlighted India's cultural unity, saying, "There is no other country like India. Today, as you celebrate Nyokum Yullo, festivals like Holi, Baisakhi, Lohri, Bihu, Pongal, and Navanna will also be celebrated across the country. No matter where we are in India, our thoughts and traditions remain united."

He further stated today India is a strong nation, adding that no one can cast an evil eye on us.

"Our Prime Minister stands among the world's most prominent leaders, and you all are fortunate that the person you placed your trust in has also earned the trust of the Prime Minister. In a country of 140 crore people, with a Union Cabinet consisting of just over two dozen ministers, Kiren ji's repeated inclusion is a testament to the continuous progress in Arunachal Pradesh, in all circumstances and under all conditions," he said.

He commended the contributions of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, stating, "Kiren Rijiju ji is a senior and powerful minister at the Centre. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha four times. And that is why I say, Kiren ji, you envisioned the Frontier Highway. Your dream will come true. I know the kind of vision you have for Arunachal Pradesh and the significant changes you have brought about."

The Vice-President reminisced about his earlier visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said, "When I first visited Arunachal Pradesh, it was during the Statehood celebrations. I was mesmerized by your tribes and the pride of India." (ANI)

