Itanagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 256 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,820, while the death toll mounted to 202 after a 95-year-old woman succumbed to the virus, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The northeastern state now has 4,211 active cases and 38,407 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The elderly woman died at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here due to Covid pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 105, followed by Lower Subansiri (30), Lohit (25), Papumpare and Leparada with 16 each, Tawang (12) and Lower Dibang Valley (11).

The recovery rate in the state stands at 89.69 per cent and the positivity rate at 6.29 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 8,58,884 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 4,065 since Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 7,76,841 people have been vaccinated in Arunachal Pradesh thus far.

