Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appeared before a district court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur in connection with the violation of the election code during a public rally in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Drunk Man Ends Life by Hanging Self From Electricity Tower After Argument With Wife.

Kejriwal who arrived at Lucknow airport earlier in the day was welcomed by the party workers here.

The Delhi chief minister is scheduled to perform Saryu Aarti at Ayodhya later today.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 Begins From Today; Candidates Can Register At sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

On Tuesday he will visit Hanuman Garhi Temple and the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year.

Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)