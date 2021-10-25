Jaisalmer, October 25: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Barmer where a drunk man allegedly ended his life after a heated argument with his wife and in-laws. Reports inform that the drunk youth hanged himself from an electricity tower and committed suicide. According to a report by TOI, the man had an argument with his with at his in-laws’ in Barmer rural police station area.

The man died and his body was later handed to his family members by the Police after the post-mortem. According to details by Police, the man identified as Paburam was a resident of Hapon Ki Dhani. He had married Dhudi Devi from Daruda village six years ago. The couple had three children from the marriage. Rajasthan: Drunk Man Sets Himself On Fire After Fight With Wife In Kota, Dies.

The report states that the victim had gone to his in-laws’ house to bring his wife, who was living with her parents for the last 2 to 3 months. There he had an argument with his wife following which he started consuming alcohol. In a fit of rage after fighting with his wife and in-laws, he hanged himself and ended his life. As per details by Police, only his wife and mother-in-law were at the house when the argument took place.

The neighbours informed the other family members when they spotted the body. Soon after the incident was reported, Police began a probe into the matter. According to rural SHO Parbat Singh, a case was lodged based on the report of the family members and an investigation had been started.

