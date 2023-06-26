New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation after a video purportedly showed armed men intercepting a car inside a busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.

According to police a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh by the four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel Saturday when the two were going to Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money. Goons Rob Delivery Agents on Gunpoint Video: Bike-Borne Attackers Rob Men of Rs 2 Lakh in Delhi, Probe On.

Sharing a video of the purported incident, the chief minister reiterated his demand that Delhi's law and order should be handed over the local government.

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. (sic)," he said in a tweet, tagging a news report. "If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic)." Delhi Robbery Video: Bike-Borne Goons Rob Delivery Boy of Rs 2 Lakh at Gunpoint on Ring Road.

The 1.5-km tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

Last week, Kejriwal and Saxena had exchanged a series of accusatory letters over law and order.

