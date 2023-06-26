New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation after a video purportedly showed armed men intercepting a car inside a busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.

According to police a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh by the four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel Saturday when the two were going to Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money. Goons Rob Delivery Agents on Gunpoint Video: Bike-Borne Attackers Rob Men of Rs 2 Lakh in Delhi, Probe On.

Four Men Rob Car Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel, Act Caught On Camera

Sharing a video of the purported incident, the chief minister reiterated his demand that Delhi's law and order should be handed over the local government.

Robbery at Gunpoint in Delhi

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. (sic)," he said in a tweet, tagging a news report. "If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic)." Delhi Robbery Video: Bike-Borne Goons Rob Delivery Boy of Rs 2 Lakh at Gunpoint on Ring Road.

LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens. https://t.co/oPtqnAWlgJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2023

The 1.5-km tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

Last week, Kejriwal and Saxena had exchanged a series of accusatory letters over law and order.

