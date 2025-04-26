New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Pakistani Hindu refugees staying at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila are anxious about their status due to inadequate information even though the government has clarified that Long Term Visas (LTVs) already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid.

Delhi Police officials said that a verification drive has been launched but they will ensure that no one is harassed unnecessarily.

India announced on Thursday that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals would be revoked from April 27 and asked these people to leave the country as tensions between the two countries escalated after the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

While the government later clarified that LTVs already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid, many refugees say they are worried about their fate as their visas are renewed every two years.

According to the official document of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Long Term Visa is extended every two years.

While many Pakistani Hindus living in Majnu-ka-Tilla have got Indian Citizenship under the under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, there are also several others whose applications are still pending for the same.

Sona Das, president of the Hindu refugee community at Majnu Ka Tila, said several families have been living in Delhi for years, renewing their visas periodically after document verification by authorities.

"Also, many of these families crossed over from Pakistan just one or two months ago, some are living in camps near Majnu Ka Tila, while others have taken shelter under the Signature Bridge," Das told PTI.

Asked whether they have Long Term Visa (LTV), Dayal Das, president of another group of Hindu Refugees in Majnu-ka-Tila, said, "When we came here, we were given visas for two years, after which we need to get them extended."

"Many people have already got their visas extended. However, I am not sure whether these visas are called long-term visas or not," he added.

Recently, the Delhi Police asked the refugees to submit their documents for verification to check if anyone was staying illegally or using forged papers, he said.

"All relevant documents were collected, but people are nervous about what might happen next," he added.

Delhi Police officials said they will ensure that no one is harassed unnecessarily. "We are simply checking that all migrants have proper documents," a police officer said.

Following the government's directive, the Delhi Police has launched a drive to ensure that no Pakistani nationals are residing illegally in the capital. Officials said the focus would be on verifying documents of those who recently entered India.

Krishan Lal, another resident of the refugee camp, said he is worried about his family. "My wife, children and brother applied for Indian citizenship, but it hasn't been granted yet," Lal said.

"I don't know if their visas will now be cancelled or if they will be allowed to stay," he added.

Kanhaiya, who runs a small tea stall in Majnu Ka Tila, said he has no home to return to in Pakistan.

"There is no one left for us in Pakistan. If we are asked to leave Delhi, we will have nowhere to go and no way to survive," he said.

Dayal Das, the leader of another group of Pakistani Hindus Refugees in Majnu-ka-Tilla, said local police contacted him recently, seeking details about the residents who received citizenship, those who have not, and how many new families have arrived.

"In the past two months alone, 10 to 12 new families have come here from Pakistan," Das said.

Reshma, a mother of two, said her children have just started going to school nearby. She dreams of giving them a better future in India.

"We had started feeling hopeful when some people here received citizenship," she said.

"Now, with document checks happening, we don't know whether we will be allowed to stay or be sent back," she said.

After the decision on the suspension of visas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the chief ministers of all states, directing them to ensure that no Pakistani national stays beyond the new deadline.

The revocation of visas does not apply to long-term visas issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, these remain valid, officials said.

Earlier, India suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani citizens, giving those currently in India under this scheme 48 hours to leave.

According to MHA's document, there are four categories of persons eligible for LTV --- (i) Members of minority communities in Pakistan/Bangladesh/Afghanistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians;

(ii) Pakistan/Bangladesh women married to Indian nationals and staying in India and Afghanistan nationals married to Indian nationals in India & staying in India

(iii) Indian origin women holding Pakistan/ Bangladesh/ Afghanistan nationality married to Pakistan/ Bangladesh/ Afghanistan nationals and returning to India due to widowhood/divorce and having no male members to support them in Pakistan/ Bangladesh/ Afghanistan.

(iv) Cases involving extreme compassion.

About the procedure for grant of LTV, the document states that Pakistan/ Bangladesh/ Afghanistan nationals coming to India on short term visa (on any category of visa applicable to such Pakistan/Bangladesh/ Afghanistan nationals) and applying for LTV under the above mentioned eligible categories may be granted extension on their short term visas up to a period of six months by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) concerned.

According to the document, LTV for five years at a time may be granted to persons covered under first three categories of eligibility while in respect of fourth category, initial LTV will be granted only for one year.

It also stated that the extension of the LTV will be granted on a two-year basis.

Grant of LTV will be subject to police reporting every year at the place where the Pakistan/ Bangladesh/Afghanistan national is allowed to stay on LTV, it also stated.

