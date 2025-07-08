New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Mahabodhi Society of India will mark Ashadha Purnima at Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on July 10, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

Ashadha Purnima marks the "First Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma", the day when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to the 'panchvargiya' (five ascetic companions) at the Deer Park, Rishipatana Mrigadaya, located in today's Sarnath, it said.

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Mahabodhi Society of India, will commemorate Ashadha Purnima with a solemn spiritual programme at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, on Thursday, the statement said.

This sacred occasion also heralds the beginning of Varsha Vassa (rainy season retreat), observed by monks and nuns across the Buddhist world, it said.

The evening will commence with a sacred 'parikrama' and chanting ceremony at the historic Dhamek Stupa, led by the Venerable Sangha community. This ritual walk and recitation will evoke the profound spiritual energy of the site, followed by 'Mangalacharan' and reflections by eminent monks, scholars, and dignitaries.

It was at Sarnath that the Enlightened One shared the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, laying the foundation of the Buddha Dhamma. Observed as Esala Poya in Sri Lanka and Asanha Bucha in Thailand, this day holds deep spiritual significance across Buddhist nations, the ministry said.

Additionally, Ashadha Purnima is observed as Guru Purnima by Buddhists and Hindus alike, a time to pay homage to one's spiritual teachers, the dispellers of darkness through knowledge, it said.

