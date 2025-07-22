New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A replica of the ancient Ashokan Pillar has been erected on the premises of a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka in recognition of the "great service" of Emperor Ashoka to the island nation.

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha in his address said this initiative has "further strengthened" the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The replica, symbolising the one of the iconic stone-made pillars which were erected across the Indian subcontinent by Emperor Ashoka to perpetuate the ancient wisdom of Buddhism, was unveiled on the sacred premises of Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya on July 21, the Indian culture ministry said on Tuesday.

The Buddhist temple is situated in the city of Waskaduwa in Kalutara district, a southern province of Sri Lanka about 42 km south of Colombo, the ministry said.

The event took place with the participation of chief incumbent of the Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya, Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayaka Thero, Jha as the chief guest, and Deputy Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation Damenda Porage, among other dignitaries.

Mahanayaka Thero said the replica of the pillar has been made in "recognition of the great service of Emperor Ashoka to Sri Lanka".

The complete sponsorship for this replica pillar was provided by Kyabje Ling Rinpoche, one of the Tibetan Buddhism's foremost spiritual leaders, denotes the lineage of Tibetan Buddhist masters, particularly the 6th and 7th incarnations, the ministry said in its statement.

The 6th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche (1903-1983) was a highly revered figure, serving as the 97th Ganden Throne Holder (Gaden Tripa) and the senior tutor to the 14th Dalai Lama, it said.

The current, 7th incarnation, born in 1985, is also a prominent figure, at Drepung Loseling Monastic University, Karnataka. He is the spiritual head of Ling Khangtsen and has travelled extensively to teach and guide students, the statement said.

The foundation stone for the replica was laid over a year ago, on January 28 in 2024 by Jha and International Buddhist Confederation secretary general Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche.

"In order to further deepen this heritage, the government of India announced a special grant assistance of USD 15 million in September 2020 to promote Buddhist ties between our two countries. One significant initiative under this grant is the on-going project to provide free solar electrification for nearly 10,000 Buddhist temples and Pirivenas (monastic colleges) across Sri Lanka," he was quoted as saying.

Mahanayaka Thero retraced the historical importance of the temple, saying it was due to the noble efforts of Emperor Ashoka that "Sri Lankans received such a wonderful spiritual path, like Buddhism."

"Emperor Ashoka gifted both his son and daughter to the Buddha Sasana. Both Arhat Mahinda Thero and Arhat Sangamitta Therani were instrumental in introducing and establishing Buddha Sasana in Sri Lanka. Although the contribution of Emperor Ashoka in building the Sri Lankan Buddhist civilisation is monumental, it is hardly recognised," he said.

"In fact, we wanted to fill that void by expressing our gratitude to that great Emperor in some way. After discussing with Maha Sangha, they suggested that a replica of the Ashokan Pillar be erected at our temple premises. In one-and-a-half year time, we could complete the construction of the pillar," he said.

Regarding the selection of Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya site to erect the replica in Sri Lanka, Damenda Porage said the temple is highly significant, because it is where the "authentic and sacred Kapilavastu relics of the Buddha is housed".

"Waskaduwa Sri Subhuthi Viharaya houses the holy and authentic relics of the Buddha. Moreover, Maha Nayaka Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Thero is ever grateful to India for their support to Sri Lanka throughout millennia. The Thero often reminds them with utmost gratitude and often cherishes the ties between the two countries. It is Maha Nayaka Thero who often wanted to show gratitude to India for her great support to our country," Porage was quoted as saying.

