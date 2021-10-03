Jodhpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday visited Pali city and paid tributes to Lord Shiva at the famous Somnath temple.

He spent a day in Jodhpur on Saturday and started for Pali on Sunday morning.

En route to his destination, Vaishnav's car stopped at a roadside tea stall in Keerva village where he brewed his own tea. He then enjoyed a cuppa with party leaders Om Mathur and P P Choudhary among others.

He paid a visit to the Somnath temple in Pali city and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Later, he visited Juni Kachahari where he garlanded a statue of Maharana Pratap, the great Rajput ruler of Mewar.

He was given a warm welcome in the markets of Pali by the locals as he walked to the temple.

Later, while talking to reporters, the electronics and IT minister warned against the misuse of social media.

"Social media is good if put to good use. But at the same time, we all need to be cautious as it can also be used for defamation. So, we need to talk very cautiously about the use and misuse of social media, and develop the society through its use while maintaining a balance," he said.

Vaishnav, who also holds the railway portfolio, talked about the problem of water logging in Railway Under Bridges (RUBs) and other places, especially during the rainy season, and assured the people that proper steps will be taken to deal with the issue.

He also said the Indian Railways has made a significant stride under the Narendra Modi-government.

Later, while addressing a gathering at the municipal council's auditorium, Vaishnav made a veiled attack at the Gandhi family, saying that an elite family ruled the country for 70 years but did not think about development of the poor.

"Now, the work of nation building is in progress under Modi's regime and our future generations will reap its benefits," he said.

He said that politics was not his cup of tea but it was his privilege that the prime minister gave him an opportunity to serve the country.

