Konark (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY), Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw performed yoga at the magnificent Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

More than 2500 people from various Central government organizations, students of various schools and Colleges along with Yoga experts participated in the Yoga celebrations.

Addressing the participants, Vaishnaw said that regular Yoga practice helps to stay energetic and have a strong immune system.

"Yoga is an ancient high ascetic practice originated in India that combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind. There are numerous benefits of practising yoga which lead to humanity," he added.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda who introduced the culture, tradition and heritage of the country to the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Yoga to humanity.

In 20114, United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate the International Day of Yoga which was implemented worldwide on June 21, 2015.

Prime Minister graced the occasion through video conferencing from Karnataka's Mysuru and addressed the nation. PM Modi also appealed to the whole world to practice Yoga so that inherent humanity will be built up.

This year International Day of Yoga has fallen in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year for which the Ministry of AYUSH has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale.

The theme for this year's IDY 2022 was "Yoga for Humanity" as it depicted how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus.

Later, Vaishnaw inspected Puri Railway Station and reviewed the proposed developmental works as a world-class station which will be constructed very soon.

Briefing the media, the minister informed that, Railway is taking necessary steps to accommodate pilgrims during the ensuing Car Festival (Rath Yatra).

As Rath Yatra was organized without pilgrims for the last two years due to Covid 19 protocols, Railway expects much more pilgrims will be gathered at Puri, this year.

The railway is also planning to run special trains to and from Puri. (ANI)

