Amreli (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): An Asiatic lion was killed after being run over by a goods train and another lion was injured after getting hit by the same train in Gujarat's Amreli district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

The incident took place near Uchaiya village of Rajula taluka at around 2 am on Friday shortly after the forest staff spotted a total of four lions, trying to cross over the railway track that connects Pipavav Port with Rajula town.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

A forest official said that the train driver was not able to save the lions despite applying emergency brakes after being alerted by the forest staff as they had come really close to the speeding train.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Aradhana Sahu, said that one lion, which had sustained serious injuries, was shifted to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for treatment.

Also Read | Telangana Rains Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Likely To Occur in State During Next 24 Hours; IMD Issues Red Alert.

Notably, a rail route between Pipavav port and Rajula passes through the revenue area away from the Gir forest, the last abode of Asiatic lions in the world.

Aradhana Sahu, Chief Conservator of Forest & Wildlife, Junagadh, said, "1 lion died and other got injured, while 2 escaped safely after encountering a train on an elevated railway track in Rajula taluka. The injured lion was shifted to Junagadh Zoo for treatment. The Forest Department is investigating the incident. All these lions were between 1 to 3 years old. After this incident, a large team of Forest Department has reached the spot and is investigating."

Following the incident, a large team of the Forest Department including Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Jayan Patel of Forest, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Yograj Singh Rathore of Rajula Range reached the spot and started an investigation.

Notably, the state forest department had erected fences along the track at regular intervals to save the lions from being hit by trains. However, the fence as well as several watchtowers along the track were badly damaged due to cyclone Tauktae in 2021, said Rathore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)