New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country.

These facts were apprised to the five-judge Constitution bench hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, apprised the top court that the governments of these states expressed their opinion on the Union government's querry seeking their view on the same-sex marriage issue.

The Centre, on April 18, issued a letter to the states, asking them to give their opinion on the issues relating to same-sex marriage.

Assam, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh opposed legalising same-sex marriage whereas the governments of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim sought more time to respond.

In response to the Centre's letter, Rajasthan submitted that same-sex marriages will create an imbalance in the social fabric and have far-reaching consequences for the social and family system.

Assam said that a lot of personal laws will be impacted if this is permitted. (ANI)

