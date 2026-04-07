New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam BJP on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at Basistha police station in Guwahati for allegedly making derogatory speech against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rabjib Kumar Sarmah, Assam BJP leader, denounced the alleged remarks made by Kharge and accused Congress of practising appeasement politics to garner Muslim votes.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Recent Dog Attacks, Urges Flyers To Avoid Feeding.

"Mr Mallikarjun Kharge held an election rally today in Assam's Shribhumi district. And in that election rally, he compared the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevam Sangh with a poisonous snake. And said, 'If someone is offering Namaz or reading the Quran, even at that time if a poisonous snake is seen, then one should leave the Namaz or the Quran there and come and kill it. And the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS are also like this, like a poisonous snake. So as soon as they see it, Muslim people should kill the BJP and the RSS. This is what Mallikarjun Kharge has said," he said.

"Through this, Mr Kharge has tried to prove that the Congress party today only does politics of Muslim appeasement, does politics only to satisfy Muslims. And it has become clear that they try to humiliate and neglect the Sanatani system and the Hindu society as much as they can," he added.

Also Read | Khalilur Rahman India Visit: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Arrives in New Delhi, To Hold Key Meetings on April 8.

Sarmah further said that the BJP, through the FIR, aims to bring the administration's attention to the matter and urges action against "people who give such speeches." He added that the FIR will be forwarded to the Election Commission to urge action against Kharge.

"Today, through an FIR, we have tried to draw the attention of the administration so that the administration stops such hate speeches as soon as possible and takes action against the people who give such speeches and make such statements. After this, we will also go to the Election Commission and urge the Election Commission to take some action against the Congress President," he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called Kharge's remarks objectionable and said that it amounts to "direct treason." He accused the Congress of acting in despair due to fear of defeat and said that the country will "punish them"

"We lodged a complaint with the police a short while ago. This is a highly objectionable statement. Today, Congress has directly called for riots in this country. They are clearly saying to treat the BJP and RSS people as venomous snakes and kill them. I believe this amounts to direct treason against the nation. Congress is nowhere now. If its seats in Assam fall below 50, it won't surprise anyone. But should you say such things when you are losing? Think about what this implies. Is it the role of prayer-goers to attack someone? This is a very dangerous statement. The people of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will not forgive Congress. We have filed a police complaint. Congress is in despair due to fear of defeat, but despair does not mean calling for attacks on BJP and RSS members. The country will punish them."

BJP leader Gaurav Vallab expressed stern criticism towards Kharge's alleged statement and said that the people have crushed Congress' ideology of appeasement.

"This is the language of the National President of a National Party; imagine what kind of ideology is growing in the Congress Party. Mr Kharge is the National President of the country's oldest political party, and this is his language. I don't need to say who the people of the country have crushed and whose ideology they have destroyed. You are nurturing that ideology of appeasement," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)