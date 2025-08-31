Guwahati (Assam) [India] August 31 (ANI): Assam State BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 28 of the 40 constituencies in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The BTC polls will be held on September 22 across five districts -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur.

Counting of votes is scheduled for September 26, according to the Assam State Election Commission, which issued the notification on August 26.

According to the poll schedule, the last date for filing nominations is September 2, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 4, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 6.

A total of 25,57,937 voters from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in five districts -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur -- will exercise their franchise at 3,359 polling stations.

Out of the total voters, 13,23,399 are male, 13,34,521 are female voters, and 17 are other voters. In the 2020 BTC election, there were 23,87,046 voters, representing an 11.35 per cent increase in voters over this period.

In the last BTC election, the BJP and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) had formed the BTC government. This time, the BJP and UPPL will fight alone.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had attended at least 40 election campaign rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) areas. The Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Party (BPF), Congress, and other regional parties will also participate in this election.

Out of the total 40 council constituencies, 30 constituencies are reserved for ST, 5 for non-ST and 5 for open.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the outcome of the upcoming Bodaland Territorial elections, stating that the BJP would achieve good results in the polls. "BJP is in a very good position and we will get good results in the upcoming Bodoland elections," CM Sarma told reporters. (ANI)

