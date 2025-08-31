Mumbai, August 31: With August nearly over, lakhs of women in Maharashtra are still waiting for their 14th instalment of INR 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The monthly financial aid, which was started to support eligible women across the state, has seen delays before, and this month is no different. Since the Ladki Bahin Yojana’s launch in July 2024, 13 instalments have been disbursed until July 2025. But the August instalment has yet to be credited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

This isn't the first delay. In the early phase, the first three payments for June, July, and August 2024 were given together in August when the scheme was launched before the state elections. Last month, beneficiaries had hoped to receive both July payments much earlier, but it was only credited on Rakshabandhan. Now, with August almost over, the delay in the INR 1,500 payment is causing concern among the scheme’s beneficiaries. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Scheme Won't Be Discontinued As Supriya Sule Alleges INR 4,800 Crore Scam.

Ladki Bahin Yojana August 2025 Instalment Date

According to the media reports, the Ladki Bahin Yojana August 2025 instalment is likely to be credited in the first week of September. However, no official confirmation has been given by the government yet.

26 Lakh Ineligible Beneficiaries Of Ladki Bahin Scheme In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has prima facie identified 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, state minister Aditi Tatkare said on Monday, August 25. Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud: Maharashtra Government Orders Action Against 1,183 Officials and Employees for Availing Benefits of Cash Scheme With Fake Documents.

The data of ineligible beneficiaries has been submitted to district authorities for physical verification, and appropriate action will be initiated on completion of the scrutiny, the Women and Child Development Minister said. The minister stressed that the benefits of eligible beneficiaries will continue uninterrupted.

