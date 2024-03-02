Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,600 crore, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

"Four (business) groups have come forward to invest in Assam, and the cabinet approved their proposals," he told reporters.

Also Read | Germany: Tesla Plant Protesters to Spend Week in Forest.

The total proposed investment is to the tune of Rs 1,612 crore, which will create employment potential - both direct and indirect - for 4,125 people, Mahanta said.

The council of ministers also took several other decisions, including construction of a flyover in Jorhat district, amendment to the Right to Public Service Act, and officials taking over operations of panchayati institutions as per law.

Also Read | Bihar: TTE Stabbed During Ticket Checking at Patna Junction Railway Station; Attacker Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)