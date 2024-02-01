Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assam Tourism Development and Registration Bill 2024 to regulate the tourism sector.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the bill will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Varanasi Court Order on Gyanvapi: Devotees Offer Prayers in Mosque Complex Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

"This bill will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth through the development of tourism," Baruah said on Wednesday.

"We could not regulate tourism in the state because we did not have an act. In the upcoming Vidhan Sabha budget session, this act will be implemented," he added.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in a Parking Lot in Palghar, No Injuries Reported: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 1, 2024.

The cabinet also approved the Mising Autonomous Council Amendment Bill 2024, where the elected members will be increased from 36 to 40 and the nominated members will be increased from 4 to 5, he added.

"The state cabinet also approved the administrative approval of Rs 376.11 crore for the construction of a new flyover in Guwahati and the Assam Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of the new flyover Thursday morning," Baruah said on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)