Dispur (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a series of decisions, including the re-appointment of Junior Engineers, land allotment under Mission Basundhara, and establishing a new College of Agricultureon on Thursday.

The State Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of 57 Nos. JE(C) under regulation 3(f), PWD, whose services ceased to exist vide Notification No. E-504076/60 dated 20.11.2025, and were unable to qualify in the recent selection through APSC for 650 Nos. of posts of JE(C), PWD.

The 57 Nos. of JE(C) under regulation 3(f) have been rendering their service in the PWD Department since 2019. Consequently, they have acquired significant technical expertise in the workings of the department. Re-appointment under regulation 3(f) will help in retaining these experienced and technically sound manpower in the department.

The Cabinet has decided to allot land under Mission Basundhara to 326 beneficiaries.

The State Cabinet has accorded Administrative Approval to the work College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Sribhumi District, Assam, amounting to Rs. 122.22 crore.

The establishment of this institution will not only strengthen higher education capacity in the Barak Valley but also enhance technical support for farmers, Agri-startups and rural youth across the district and its adjoining regions.

The State Cabinet has approved the grant of customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019 (as amended), to M/s Bharat A to Z Private Limited for setting up an Integrated Shipyard and Container Shipping Line at Dharapur, Guwahati, based strictly on the recommendations of the Empowered Committee, for the approved investment of Rs. 475.00 crore. The project is expected to generate direct employment for about 900 persons, along with substantial indirect employment in allied services.

The State Cabinet has approved the grant of customised incentives and facilitative support to M/s Hotel Polo Towers Limited for setting up a 100-room luxury 5-star Hotel at Silchar with a total investment of Rs. 103.92 Crores, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019 (as amended). The project is expected to generate direct employment for about 200 persons, along with substantial indirect employment in allied services such as transport, housekeeping, food supply chains, and retail activities.

The State Cabinet has approved the raising of a loan amounting to Rs. 519 crores by the Government of Assam from NABARD for 241 nos. of projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXXI against Public Works (Roads) and Border Protection & Development Department. This will benefit primarily Sixth Schedule districts and interstate border areas.

The State Cabinet has approved the issuance of a notification under the Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003, to reduce the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 23.65 paise to 18.65 paise per rupee.

The reduction in VAT will enhance Assam's competitiveness in the aviation sector, promote greater flight operations, and boost the tourism industry. Increased air connectivity is anticipated to generate positive multiplier effects across hospitality, trade, transport, and allied service sectors.

The Cabinet has decided to disburse the 2nd instalment of MMUA from March 11.

The State Cabinet has approved the scheme ASHA Express, which aims to provide two-wheelers (scooties) to each functioning/active 33,656 ASHAs and 2,570 ASHA Supervisors. This will not only ease their mobility but also motivate them to work with greater dedication and efficiency, while ensuring the timely delivery of health services.

The State Cabinet has approved the constitution of an Exclusive/ Dedicated Sessions Court as per provisions of Section 346(1) BNSS, 2023, for the day-to-day trial of the case relating to the demise of Zubeen Garg, considering the sensitivity of the matter and its potential implications for public order and governance credibility.

The State Cabinet has approved the disbursement of a consolidated amount of Rs 9000 per beneficiary in March 2026 to approximately 39.70 lakh beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme. The total estimated financial outlay for this disbursement shall be within the available budget of approx. Rs. 3600 crore.

The Cabinet has decided to provide the wife of late Rajib Sadiya, namely Upasana Bokoliyal Gogoi, a Grade III government job. (ANI)

