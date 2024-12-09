Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) In a boost to sporting infrastructure development in Assam's Golaghat district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday dedicated to the people an indoor stadium and laid the foundation of a swimming pool at Sarupathar.

He also inaugurated a Rs 2-crore rural stadium at Golaghat South Development Block.

The indoor stadium has provision for two synthetic badminton courts and two table tennis courts, officials said.

Sarma said the swimming pool in Sarupathar will be built at Rs 75 lakh, utilising the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery.

The CM also informed that work for the Lovlina Borgohain sports complex at Sarupathar is underway in full swing.

“These infrastructures, once fully complete, will give a sense of encouragement among the young generation, which would also be helpful in producing national and international level sportspersons in Sarupathar,” he said.

The chief minister said that every sportsperson in Sarupathar has the potential to bloom and flourish like Lovlina Borgohain (boxer) and Nayanmoni Saikia (lawn bowler).

He also called upon parents to take steps to inculcate love for sports among children.

Sarma urged the youth to nurture love for sports as it will help them possess good physical and mental health, which in return can help them join defence forces.

He also inaugurated a 100-bed Sarupathar Co-District Civil Hospital, along with dedicating an oxygen plant built with the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery at Sarupathar.

Sarma said more advanced medical care will be added to the Rs 15-crore hospital in future.

The CM added that 20,000 women received the benefits of the Orunodoi scheme from Golaghat, while 10,000 more will be added to the list from the Sarupathar assembly constituency.

