Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday category denied any claims of a Bangladeshi student being enrolled at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. CM Sarma said that a "thorough inquiry" had been conducted and it has been confirmed that no such student has been enrolled.

The CM's denial comes after an account on X claimed that at student from Bangladesh had been enrolled at the college. The original post has since been deleted, but the handle posted a follow up claiming that Bangladeshi people were using photos of other Hindus with fake names.

"We have conducted a thorough inquiry and can categorically confirm that no such student from Bangladesh is enrolled at IIT Guwahati. IIT Guwahati is a hugely responsible and internationally respected institution," read a post by the CM.

He further urged everyone to "rely on verified facts rather than assumptions."

"We urge all to rely on verified facts rather than assumptions. Let me state unequivocally: Assam is not--and shall never be--a safe haven for anti-India activities," the CM's post added.

The original post by posted by a handle "bloody media," after deleting the original post, they had then claimed that certain accounts are using photos of other people are using fake names.

"Bangladeshi Jihadis are using photos of Hindus with fake Muslim names to spread misinformation and create confusion. The real person in this picture is a Hindu named Chandan Dey. We have deleted our previous tweet. We're also glad to see how the Assam govt is working 24x7 to tackle Bangladeshi infiltrators!!they took instant action to trace the details," read the post by the X handle.

Earlier on May 2, CM Sarma trained his guns at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his children, claiming that the latter's children are not Indian citizens.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Sarma said, "I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi's son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India." (ANI)

