Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday presented appointment letters to 400 Medical and Health Officers at a programme held at GMCH auditorium in Guwahati. It may be noted that with these 400 appointments, the present government achieved a cumulative total of 1,20,359 government appointments provided to the youth of the state. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that ever since this present dispensation has come to power, the government has been steadfast in addressing the demand-supply mismatch of doctors.

"It was the triggering factor for the government to increase the number of medical colleges across the state."

He also said that the 13 medical colleges that are functional at present are producing around 1600 doctors annually He further said that his government is working on a roadmap of setting up 29 medical colleges by 2030 in the state.

"These medical colleges will go a long way in addressing the demand-supply mismatch of doctors in the state, enabling the government to send more doctors to villages and remote areas, making health care facilities more accessible and accountable. The government has launched a transformative journey in the health sector. To fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 4962 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been made functional for strengthening comprehensive primary health care in the State," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also said that as a part of the transformative journey at present 13 Medical College and Hospitals, 22 District Hospitals, 17 Sub Divisional Hospitals, 221 Community Health Centers, 1017 Primary Health Centers and 4875 Sub Centres are functioning in the State with doctors and paramedics to make health care facilities advanced, accessible and accountable.

The Chief Minister also said that considering the ever-changing landscape of the health care delivery system and the influence of technology, government is taking steps to make the heath sector more patient friendly and technology friendly.

Chief Minister Sarma moreover said that the appointment of 400 doctors will ensure especially the villagers to have access to quality health care specially the vulnerable including the poor.

"The government has taken steps to place doctors in specific need-based areas to maintain sustained health services to the people," he said.

He also expressed hope that the doctors will help in antenatal are, childbirth management and addressing other problems ensuring achievement of positive maternal and child health outcomes.

The Chief Minister said that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure adequate numbers of doctors including specialists are placed at Prime Health Centre, Community Health Centres and First Referral Units to meet to the provisions of accessible and equitable health care to all thereby bringing improvement in overall health status of the people of the state.

Terming the appointment of 400 doctors at one go special, Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the doctors and called upon them to serve the patients with utmost dedication, compassion, and empathy.

He also asked the newly appointed doctors to remember that patients' well-being should always be at the core of their practice and they should carry forward the government's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare, accessibility, and quality for all citizens.

It may be noted that in this batch of 400 doctors there are 36 specialist doctors in various fields like Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anesthesia, Medicine, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, etc. to meet the health service delivery needs of the district hospitals, civil hospitals, FRUs, etc.

Since, 2021, the present Government appointed 1283 doctors and with the addition of 400 more doctors the number has reached 1683.

Earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal spoke on the occasion. MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr P Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Barnali Sarma, Vice Chancellor, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Bora and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

