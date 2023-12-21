Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the G, H and I academic blocks of Royal Global University at Betkuchi at a programme held at the university premises at Betkuchi in Guwahati on Thursday.

It may be noted that the building has been constructed for a short period of eight months with state-of-the-art facilities and a beautiful facade.

The Chief Minister, during his visit to the university, also paid a visit to the 4th floor, where an unwinding place for the students has been created with a special emphasis on academics.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma, congratulating the fraternity of Royal Global University on getting a new academic block, said that the state-of-the-art academic block will provide an enabling infrastructure and matching academic ambience to help the students fulfil their academic aspirations.

He said that the facilities presented in the academic building will help the students stimulate their mental strengths and empower them to pursue their dreams.

The Chief Minister said that India is a country of youth and the future of the nation is dependent on the quality of its students.

He, therefore, said that Royal Global University, with its robust infrastructure and matching academic facilities, including its experienced faculty members, should take a crucial role in nurturing the latest concepts like AI, machine learning, blockchain, big data analysis, mobile internet, the Internet of Things (IOT), and augmented reality among its students. This would help the students become competent and empowered to face the present-day world.

The Chief Minister referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is trying to make India 'Biswa Guru' called upon the students to take a lead in positioning the nation as an epicentre of its flourishing good practices and culture.

Talking about 'Sanskar' and 'Sanskriti', CM Sarma said India, with its rich repository of human resources, can offer a lot to other countries in the world about their value-based human resources. He, therefore, asked the students to empower themselves socially, culturally and academically to contribute to transforming India into a Viksit Bharat.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that a student's life is the most formative period of one's life. He, therefore, asked the students to resolutely focus on their dreams, have self-confidence and self-determination and reach their targets.

He also said that the students always represent the collective aspirations of their families. He asked them to build morally sound characters, remain away from all negative stimuli and chase their dreams. They should try to become famous in their chosen fields and contribute positively to the development of the state and country.

The Chief Minister also asked the Royal Global University management to work more resolutely to create human resources of which society and the alma mater will be proud. Along with creating a prolific physical infrastructure, the university should also be a vehicle to transform its students into luminaries in their chosen fields.

The Chancellor of the University, A.K. Pansari, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.P. Singh also spoke on the occasion. The occasion was attended by the students, faculty members, and a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

