Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening visited the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) headquarters at Ambari in Guwahati.

He also attended a meeting with the leaders and workers of AGP, which is the ally partner of NDA and part of the BJP-led Assam government, to discuss about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In this election, the AGP is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri), while BJP is contesting in 11 seats and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar).

The Assam Chief Minister, while talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said that, in this election, the BJP and its ally parties will win the seats with a record margin.

"We will win in Jorhat with a margin of 2-2.5 lakh votes, in Barpeta we will win with a margin of 2.5-3 lakh votes, in Kokrajhar 2.5 lakh votes, in Dibrugarh 3 lakh votes; in Guwahati 5-5.5 lakh votes; in Nagaon 50,000-70,000; and in Sonitpur 3 lakh votes. There will be a fight in the Nagaon and Karimganj seats," he said this while addressing a rally here.

He also said that, before the assembly polls in the state, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah will also join the BJP.

He further said that, if Congress MLA Bharat Narah resigns from the party, then he will come to the BJP.

He also talked about the Khilonjia (indigenous) people of Assam.

Elections in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam are scheduled to take place in three stages, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each.

During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

