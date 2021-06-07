Guwahati, Jun 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday approved a rehabilitation programme for 4036 NDFB cadres involving Rs 160 crore while reviewing the status of implementation of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

The rehabilitation programme for the NDFB activists would be conceptualised and designed by the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) in association with State Institute for Panchayat and Rural Development and will be coordinated by Inspector General Special Branch of Assam Police Hiren Nath, Sarma said.

Under the scheme, skill development training would be imparted to 4036 National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres in several parts of the BTR for their socio-economic development, he said.

The NDFB was among the four groups of the armed separatist outfits which laid down their arms and signed Bodo peace accord in January this year.

Minister for Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (only BTC) Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTC Chief Executive Member BTC Promod Boro and several executive members also decided to expedite the means for empowering the Council to enable the BTR Accord singed on January 27, 2020 to usher in renewed peace. Moreover, identity of the Bodo people, their culture, language and education aspects were also discussed. The chief minister directed to expeditiously complete the construction of the cultural complex cum centre of excellence to be built in the name in the name of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma along with other development works which are intrinsically associated with the pride and prestige of the Bodo people. It was also decided that the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (for BTC) would be reconstituted and renamed as BTC Affairs Department and will work exclusively for the well being of the Bodo people The chief minister Sarma also said that office cum residential quarters for the IGP, DIG, Additional SPs and DSPs should be built in the BTR districts within a stipulated time frame.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Special DGP L.R. Bishnoi, Special DGP G.P. Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary Home and Political Neeraj Verma and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

