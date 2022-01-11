Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives a 10-kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday received a 10 kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati ahead of Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu, an auspicious harvest festival, is celebrated in Assam every year.

Magh Bihu falls in the local month of 'Magh' during mid-January. It is also called 'Bhogali Bihu' as it is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

The highlight of this festival is the food, which is made from the abundance of grains after the harvest.

The night before 'Magh Bihu' is called 'Uruka' meaning the night of feasts. The villagers make bamboo huts called 'Bhelaghor' or community kitchen where they begin with the preparations for the festival. (ANI)

