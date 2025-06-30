Golaghat (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Assam in September to inaugurate India's first bamboo-based bio-refinery at the Numaligarh Refinery, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the refinery site in Golaghat district to review the project's progress.

The bamboo-based ethanol plant, being developed with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore, will be India's first of its kind bio-refinery.

During his visit, CM Sarma chaired a review meeting with NRL officials, ministers, MPs, and MLAs, and took stock of the expansion works at NRL as well. He also assessed preparations for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, during which the PM is expected to dedicate the ethanol project to the nation.

He also took stock of the Prime Minister's proposed visit, during which he will also dedicate the ethanol project to the nation. During his visit, the CM also inaugurated Dhansiri Nagar Township, which was constructed for the refinery staff.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Minister of PHE Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Tea Tribes and Advasi Welfare, Rupesh Gowala, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Mrinal Saikia, and Biswajit Phukan, as well as senior government officers and NRL officials, were present during the review meeting.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma met the security personnel who were injured in the grenade attack at Bokakhat at the circuit house of Bokakhat. He took note of the health conditions of the injured personnel, namely Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhowmick, and Mintu Hazarika, and wished them a speedy recovery.

Earlier today, Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed stadium of the Golaghat Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma extended his congratulations to the students and teaching staff, stating that the school occupies a distinguished place in Assam's educational landscape.

He noted that the school has, for generations, sustained the tradition of imparting education through the medium of the mother tongue and that numerous alumni have gone on to bring recognition to Assam at both national and international levels.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the initiatives undertaken by the local MLA and Minister, Ajanta Neog, alongside the school's management committee, aimed at revitalising the institution's legacy. As part of this effort, an old hostel located on approximately twelve bighas of land has been redeveloped into a stadium complex.

He thanked the Numaligarh Refinery for providing financial assistance of approximately Rs. 3.50 crore under their Corporate Social Responsibility Programme for the project.

Referring to the establishment of a sports museum within the complex as an innovative development, he noted that several eminent sportspersons from Assam have contributed medals, jerseys, and sporting equipment to the museum. He expressed hope that the complex would serve as a platform for nurturing sporting talent from the Golaghat district, and further stated that measures were being undertaken to preserve Assam's traditional sports.

He added that construction of a new building for the institution, with an allocation of Rs. 8 crore, is progressing swiftly. Responding to suggestions from the school authorities regarding the preservation of the historic school building, he urged the local MLA to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Sarma further remarked on the broader development of the Golaghat district, noting progress across multiple sectors. While laying the foundation stone for a project costing Rs 130 crore to provide a 24-hour drinking water supply to approximately 55,000 residents of Golaghat town from the Dhansiri River, he highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing public utilities.

He also cited the establishment of significant infrastructural facilities, including Golaghat Engineering College, Medical College, Cancer Hospital, the new District Commissioners' Office, and improved road connectivity, as evidence of the district's ongoing development under the Asom Mala Programme.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Agriculture, etc. Atul Bora, Minister of Finance, etc. Ajanta Neog, Minister of Public Health Engineering, etc. Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare, etc. Rupesh Gowala, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Mrinal Saikia and Biswajit Phukan, District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of the Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya Prof. G Singaiah, NRLs GM (Operations) Sobhan Konwar, Chairperson of Golaghat Municipal Board Dulumoni Borbora, former international footballer Swadhin Dekaraja, and other dignitaries.

Following this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed indoor stadium of the Golaghat District Sports Association. Developed under the City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF) of the Government of Assam's Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, the double-storey facility, built at a cost of approximately Rs. 7.94 crore, houses six table tennis boards and five badminton courts.

