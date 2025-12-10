Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at the 'Sohum Emporia' shopping complex on GS Road in Guwahati, with firefighters working to bring the situation under control. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team was also engaged to douse the flames.

Kaustav Talukdar, an officer of the Kamrup (Metro) District Disaster Management, told ANI that firefighters are still involved in the operation and there are no reports of any casualties.

Speaking to ANI, Talukdar said, "The fire is now under a bit of control. Only smoke is coming out; there is no longer any fire, but the heat remains. So, the cooling process is underway. That is why they are spraying water on the building; it will take a little time. So far, we cannot confirm the extent of the damage, though the Soham Emporia godown on the second floor and the SBI have been affected. No casualties have been reported. We cannot tell the cause of the fire. Only after dousing the fire can we tell."

According to the district administration, the blaze, which reportedly started between 1:30 am on Tuesday, immediately engulfed five floors of the commercial building, including a retail store and an SBI office branch.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

