Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): Around 6,80,931 people have been affected in 17 districts due to flood in the state, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

4,852 people staying in 62 relief camps, the authority said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam. (ANI)

