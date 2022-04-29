Guwahati, Apr 29 (PTI) A food safety officer was arrested in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe for issuing FSSAI licence, police said.

A complaint was filed at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for issuing a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, they said.

A trap was laid, and the officer was caught red-handed in his office while accepting Rs 10,000 as an installment of the bribe demanded, they added.

Searches were conducted at Kamakhya Lodge in Nagaon where he lived and his house at Juripar in Guwahati, police said.

During the search, Rs 9.66 lakh in cash was found along with several documents, they added.

