Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday visited Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University and emphasised the potential of Sports University to enhance sports education in the state.

"With an aim to boost the sports environment in the State, Assam Governor and Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday chaired a meeting at the conference hall of Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh with Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu, Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof J P Verma, and key officials from the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the state," a statement quoted him as saying.

He directed the PWD officials to demarcate the boundary of the varsity and create the master plan in consultation with the university at the earliest while also raising pillars all around the demarcated area and installing an iron fence.

Further, according to the official statement, the Governor also visited the DHSK college in Dibrugarh where the Principal, Dr. SK Saikia, presented the overall history, course curriculum and other aspects of the college.

Later on, the Assam Governor also paid a visit to the Namphakey Buddhist Monastery in Naharkatiya.

The Governor expressed a deep sense of contentment on reaching the monastery.

The statement quoted him as saying, "As a renowned spiritual site, the monastery holds great value not only for the local community but also for visitors seeking spiritual solace and cultural enrichment."

Recognising the tourism potential of the Monastery, the Governor said he would provide all possible support to transform it into a landmark tourist spot. (ANI)

